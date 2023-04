Need something last-minute? Did you forget something? Here is what’s open and closed on Easter Sunday:

OPEN

(NOTE: Some stores may be operating with limited hours, call ahead before going)

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Barnes & Noble

Home Depot

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Petco

PetSmart

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

Walmart

CLOSED:

ALDI

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Buy

Burlington

H-E-B

Costco

Lowe’s

Sam’s Club

Party City

Target