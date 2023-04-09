72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Starbucks Pink Drink among several beverages coming to Houston-area grocery stores

Paradise Drink also coming to stores later this month

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Starbucks, Pink Drink, Paradise Drink
Starbucks Pink Drink and Paradise Drink headed to stores (Starbucks)

Ever wanted a Pink Drink but hate waiting in line at Starbucks? Now they’re coming to a fridge near you.

Inspired by the barista-made beverages made in-store, Starbucks announced last week they have rolled out bottled ready-to-drink beverages including the popular Pink Drink and the Paradise Drink.

The beverages were developed in partnership with the Seattle-based company and Pepsi, according to the company in a news release.

The Pink Drink has strawberry and acai flavors combined with coconut milk and fruit juice, while the Paradise drink has a blend of tropical fruits, pineapple and passionfruit.

Both drinks will be sold at area grocery stores for $3.67.

Several new drinks will also arrive in stores: the canned Frappuccino Mino drink, caramel flavored Doubleshot Energy, and Starbucks Espresso Americano.

For more information, click here.

Will you try the store-version of the Starbucks Pink Drink? Let us know in the comments below.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email