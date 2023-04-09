Starbucks Pink Drink among several beverages coming to Houston-area grocery stores

Ever wanted a Pink Drink but hate waiting in line at Starbucks? Now they’re coming to a fridge near you.

Inspired by the barista-made beverages made in-store, Starbucks announced last week they have rolled out bottled ready-to-drink beverages including the popular Pink Drink and the Paradise Drink.

The beverages were developed in partnership with the Seattle-based company and Pepsi, according to the company in a news release.

The Pink Drink has strawberry and acai flavors combined with coconut milk and fruit juice, while the Paradise drink has a blend of tropical fruits, pineapple and passionfruit.

Both drinks will be sold at area grocery stores for $3.67.

Several new drinks will also arrive in stores: the canned Frappuccino Mino drink, caramel flavored Doubleshot Energy, and Starbucks Espresso Americano.

