Starbucks Pink Drink among several beverages coming to Houston-area grocery stores

Ever wanted a Pink Drink but hate waiting in line at Starbucks? Now they’re coming to a fridge near you.
Inspired by the barista-made beverages made in-store, Starbucks announced last week they have rolled out bottled ready-to-drink beverages including the popular Pink Drink and the Paradise Drink.
The beverages were developed in partnership with the Seattle-based company and Pepsi, according to the company in a news release.
The Pink Drink has strawberry and acai flavors combined with coconut milk and fruit juice, while the Paradise drink has a blend of tropical fruits, pineapple and passionfruit.
Both drinks will be sold at area grocery stores for $3.67.
Several new drinks will also arrive in stores: the canned Frappuccino Mino drink, caramel flavored Doubleshot Energy, and Starbucks Espresso Americano.
