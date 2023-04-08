55º

University of Oklahoma investigating possible shots fired on campus

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

The University of Oklahoma is currently sheltering in place after reports of shots being fired on the campus Friday night.

The Norman, Oklahoma, campus first alerted students and staff of the possible “active shooting incident” at about 9:25 p.m. on the university’s Twitter account.

Several minutes later, another round of tweets went out from the account saying Oklahoma University Police Department was investigating possible shots fired and asking students to avoid the campus and shelter in place.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

