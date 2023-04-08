University of Oklahoma investigating possible shots fired on campus

The University of Oklahoma is currently sheltering in place after reports of shots being fired on the campus Friday night.

The Norman, Oklahoma, campus first alerted students and staff of the possible “active shooting incident” at about 9:25 p.m. on the university’s Twitter account.

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

Several minutes later, another round of tweets went out from the account saying Oklahoma University Police Department was investigating possible shots fired and asking students to avoid the campus and shelter in place.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.