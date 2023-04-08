Fletcher on front lines of pro-choice fight

Voting rights are in danger and so are the reproductive rights of women. That’s some of what Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D) 7th said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. She is the Whip of the Pro Choice Democratic Caucus in the House of Representatives. She says the work that needs to be done is national and in the state of Texas.

“There was a poll that came out last Summer from the University of Texas that said only 15% of Texans support the state of the law right now as it is in Texas, which is a total ban on access to abortion,” she said. “So it’s very important that our voices are heard in Washington about what’s happening here and that we’re working to protect the right to access to abortion.”

In a wide ranging interview she talks about her role on the newly formed Regional Leadership Council to follow up on bills passed in the last congress to make sure they’re implemented, her efforts to push down barriers and against laws that she says limit voting access and much more.

Witness to Dignity book cover (Center Street Publishing)

Featured book in the Celebration of Reading for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

Reverend Russell Levenson, D.Min, is the Rector at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. If the name sounds familiar, it was the home church of former President George H.W. and Barbara Bush. In his capacity as their pastor, Reverend Levenson was accepted like a family member by the Bush family and was with the former president and Mrs. Bush in the final years and moments of their lives. So powerful was the connection and the experience that Reverend Levenson said he felt compelled to let the world know about their uncommon faith and love for family.

“Barbara used to say when all the crowds are gone and the dust settles, the only thing remaining are faith, family friends,” Rev. Levenson said. “And in end of life a lot of the crowds go away, all the dust settles and then you see how important those things are and what I was able to witness.”

It is a riveting series of vignettes of love, faith and family in action by the President and Mrs. Bush and shows a side of the former first family that many certainly have not seen or heard about. More about his book here in this week’s Newsmakers EXTRA.

Julie Finck, Ph.D., President & CEO, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation & Reverend. Dr. Russell Levenson, Rector of St. Martin's Episcopal Church and author of Witness to Dignity (KPRC)

Focus on Literacy

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation continues to impact thousands of Houstonians who can’t read. Julie Finck, Ph.D. is the President & CEO of the foundation and says partnerships with other organizations like the University of Houston is making a big difference. “Six years ago we started a program with them called Cougar Tutor program,” she said. “And the foundation has been supporting over 30 tutors each year providing over ten thousand hours of services to children in third ward schools.” Find out how you can help support the organization and the Celebration of Reading here: https://www.bushhoustonliteracy.org/celebration

