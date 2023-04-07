Investigation underway after 2 bodies found inside home in the Spring area

Authorities say a death investigation is underway in the Spring area.

SPRING, Texas – Authorities say an investigation is underway after officers reportedly found two dead bodies inside a home in Spring.

According to officials, an incident took place at around 4:15 p.m. in the 25000 Block of Oakhurst Drive Thursday night.

Details were limited, however, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home after receiving a call about a welfare check.

The two individuals who were found dead were identified as 28-year-old Maria Olvera, and 55-year-old Paul Bailiff.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been released by officials yet.

At this time, deputies say there are no suspects at this time.