60º

LIVE

Local News

Investigation underway after 2 bodies found inside home in the Spring area

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Spring crime
Authorities say a death investigation is underway in the Spring area.

SPRING, Texas – Authorities say an investigation is underway after officers reportedly found two dead bodies inside a home in Spring.

According to officials, an incident took place at around 4:15 p.m. in the 25000 Block of Oakhurst Drive Thursday night.

Details were limited, however, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home after receiving a call about a welfare check.

The two individuals who were found dead were identified as 28-year-old Maria Olvera, and 55-year-old Paul Bailiff.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been released by officials yet.

At this time, deputies say there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter