Student charged with bringing 3D-printed gun onto Cesar Chavez High School’s campus

A high school student is behind bars accused of bringing a 3D printed gun to school and threatening to harm himself while showing the weapon to teachers.

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been charged after reportedly bringing a 3D-printed gun onto a Houston Independent School District campus this week.

According to court documents, Alexander Teran allegedly brought the weapon to the campus of Cesar Chavez High School on April 4 and threatened to hurt himself while displaying the weapon to teachers.

Teran, who resides in the Houston area, has since been charged with felony Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

KPRC obtained the letter HISD sent out to parents:

“This is an important message for Chavez High School parents from Principal Martinez. I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred yesterday right before dismissal. A student went to an office asking for assistance. We discovered that the student had a prohibited weapon in his possession. Our officers responded and the weapon was confiscated, and no one was injured. Please know that we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the school office at 713-495-6950.”

Teran is expected back in court on May 4 for an arraignment.