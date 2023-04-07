City of Houston rolls out sexually suggestive campaign to conserve water

HOUSTON – Houston Public Works is asking Houston residents to think about water conservation as the city continues to expand, with no guarantee that future water needs can be met.

‘The Give Water a Break’ campaign is Houston Water’s latest attempt to encourage conservation, and limit wastefulness, according to an explainer on the City of Houston’s Public Works website.

“Through depictions of obvious wastefulness that diminishes Houston’s water supply, we will show our audience the how, when, and why behind water conservation. We hope to shift the public’s mindset from “wasting water because I can” to “saving water because I should.””

Some of the marketing material, particularly the slides engineered to be shared on social media, are spicy and sexually suggestive.

A social media element of Houston Public Works' "Give Water a Break" Campaign. (KPRC-TV)

We have reached out to Houston Public Works for comment on the campaign. This story will be updated when we get a response.

