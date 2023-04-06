Is Texas prepared for incoming storm threats? Here’s what Gov. Abbot says about state’s prep

HOUSTON – As potential flooding threatens Southeast Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency to prepare state’s emergency response ahead of severe storms.
“Texans in the Coastal Plains should prepare for heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding today through Saturday,” Abbott said. “State resources are ready and being deployed to assist local officials requesting emergency assistance to protect their communities. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow flood safety tips. I thank our first responders for their leadership and dedication in keeping their fellow Texans safe this Easter weekend.”
The National Weather Service forecasts show heavy rain and flash flood potential for East, Southeast, and South Texas through Friday, with a risk of severe weather as well. River flooding is possible along the coastal region through the weekend.
TDEM has activated the following resources:
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swift water boat squads, urban search and rescue teams
- Texas Military Department: High profile vehicles, ground transportation company
TDEM has the following state resources on standby to support flood response operations if conditions warrant:
- Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, Incident Management Teams
- Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat teams
- Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles
- Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages
- Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring
Texans are urged to follow the following flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:
- Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.
- Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provide emergency alerts.
- Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: ready.gov/kit
- Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
- Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.
- Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways, and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown.