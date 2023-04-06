Is Texas prepared for incoming storm threats? Here’s what Gov. Abbot says about state’s prep

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott, who faces a contested reelection primary next year, is pushing looser gun laws than he ever previously embraced and proposing unprecedented state actions, including promises to build more walls on the Mexican border. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trumps election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.

HOUSTON – As potential flooding threatens Southeast Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency to prepare state’s emergency response ahead of severe storms.

“Texans in the Coastal Plains should prepare for heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding today through Saturday,” Abbott said. “State resources are ready and being deployed to assist local officials requesting emergency assistance to protect their communities. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow flood safety tips. I thank our first responders for their leadership and dedication in keeping their fellow Texans safe this Easter weekend.”

The National Weather Service forecasts show heavy rain and flash flood potential for East, Southeast, and South Texas through Friday, with a risk of severe weather as well. River flooding is possible along the coastal region through the weekend.

TDEM has activated the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swift water boat squads, urban search and rescue teams

Texas Military Department: High profile vehicles, ground transportation company

TDEM has the following state resources on standby to support flood response operations if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat teams

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to follow the following flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: