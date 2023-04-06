Houston Rockets Wrap-Up: There are 2 games left in the season, and let’s just say... We’ve seen better days

Houston Rockets' D.J. Augustin (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON – Hi KPRC 2 Insiders,

And then there were two… games left in the regular season that is.

The Houston Rockets season comes to a close this Sunday and this year mirrors the past two ones as the Rockets will finish near the bottom of the league.

Currently, Houston has the worst record in the Western Conference and the second worst in the entire NBA. The good news, it will help their lottery chances as they’ll have a 14% chance (highest percentage allowed) of earning the #1 overall pick.

On Tuesday, Houston capped off their home games with an impressive victory over the West’s best, Denver Nuggets. It was a total team effort, as seven players scored in double digits, including a 30-piece from Jalen Green.

Green and Alperen Sengun admitted that’s the level of play they expect to consistently see in the years ahead.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Stephen Silas’ Seat:

This is something most have been watching since mid-way through the season. Houston hasn’t made any real strides under Silas and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. So instead of “firing” Silas, expect for Houston to just let him walk rather than giving him an extension.

Remaining Schedule

4/07 - Rockets vs Hornets - 6:00

4/09 - Rockets vs Wizards - 12:00