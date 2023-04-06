CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal trailer with 50k worth of equipment inside from west Houston audio business

HOUSTON – A west Houston business owner says thieves stole their trailer with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside and it was all caught on camera.

“It’s very upsetting to think that somebody can come, drive by, take your stuff and steal everything. It’s very upsetting,” Miriam De La Peña said.

The company, DLP Audio Designs is located on Brittmoore Road along Beltway 8 and I-10.

The owners, Ramiro and Miriam De La Peña used everything in their savings to start the business a few years ago.

The couple finished a service at a church the night before the incident happened. A worker noticed the trailer was missing and the owners checked their cameras.

“It was just heartbreaking…right at the moment we felt our heart drop,” Miriam said.

Ramiro and Miriam De La Peña say it was hard watching thieves take equipment they worked hard for.

“I do a lot of audio, video, and lighting. I service a lot of churches,” Ramiro said.

On Monday around 1:30 in the morning, surveillance video from the business captured a white Nissan or Ford truck driving down Brittmoore Road and pulling into the parking lot across the street before stopping for several minutes.

Then the truck pulls into the business and backs up on the side of the trailer.

“They definitely came prepared,” De La Peña said.

Surveillance video also captured the thieves cutting off a wheel lock before driving away.

“They definitely brought some tools. They came ready to take it,” De La Peña said.

De La Peña had over $50,000 worth of equipment inside the trailer.

“Some of it I just recently got it last week and I was really excited,” the couple said.

De La Peña filed a report with Houston police and says the incident won’t stop him from doing what he loves.

“I have a lot of events going on, so I just have to push forward,” he said.

If you recognize the truck and stolen trailer that has a hole in the back from a previous accident you are asked to call Houston Police or DLP Audio Designs at (281) 501-0468.