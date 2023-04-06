63º

2 hospitalized after structure collapse at power plant in La Porte

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Two people have been hospitalized after an old, decommissioned power plant collapsed in La Porte.

La Porte Office of Emergency Management said a third-party contractor was demoing the site, located at 2012 Miller Cut Road, when the building collapsed.

La Porte EMS said two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and everyone who was on the scene was accounted for.

There is currently no risk to the community, officials said.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

