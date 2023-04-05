Second traveler confirms tires on truck were stolen at IAH days apart from first reported incident

HOUSTON – Houston police confirmed another incident where a traveler said their tires were stolen while parked at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

KPRC 2 learned that in a span of days in the same parking garage on the same floor, at least two vehicles had their tires stolen. Stephen Janes and his family returned to IAH after their Hawaiian vacation to find their new truck on cinder blocks and the tires stolen.

“Honestly, I have no words for it. I mean, surprise,” Janes said.

Since our first story aired, KPRC 2 reporter Rilwan Balogun got an email from a viewer who said our web story was inaccurate-- not any of the reporting but the line in Houston Airports’ statement where they mentioned it was the first incident of that kind.

RELATED: Truck parked in Bush Airport garage found on cinder blocks with all 4 tires removed

“How could they say that this has never happened? And how could they say that, you know, they don’t have any records of this when it happened the weekend before?”

The viewer, who does not want to be identified, shared a picture of his GMC Yukon on cinder blocks. Houston police confirmed it happened.

“I got the bill from my dealership. I was shocked. It was $792 per wheel and that’s more than my aftermarket wheels. So they definitely know what wheels are more valuable,” the caller said.

On Tuesday, an airport spokesperson told KPRC 2 that all parking garages are operated by a third party. They said they are reviewing surveillance video at the request of HPD. “I just hope these people are caught,” Janes said.

KPRC 2 is working to get information from HPD and Houston Airports on prior incidents.