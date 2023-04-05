KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Liberty HS senior and future educator Silvia Robles

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Silvia Robles, a senior at Liberty High School in the Houston Independent School District, is the twelfth $2,500 scholarship recipient of the year.

Ranked fifth in her senior class, Robles has her sights set on becoming a teacher and hopes to attend the University of Houston. This hard-working student attends classes in the evening after working during the day at her full-time job. She also volunteers at her church and says she enjoys helping others.

