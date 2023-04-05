‘It just traumatized me’: Humble HS student attacked in fast food restaurant bathroom during lunch

One of the students was left with broken bone while getting food off campus

HUMBLE – Humble Police are investigating two incidents involving high school students at fast food restaurants next to Humble High School’s campus.

In one case, the suspects got away with a student’s shoes, and in the other case, a student ended up with three fractured bones.

Police have not connected the two incidents, but they both happened on Friday within a few hours of each other, police said.

Freshman Angel Garibay walked to the Popeyes located in the 9100 block of Will Clayton Park near Humble High School for lunch on Friday, but left with three fractured bones: two in his nose and one under his eye.

“I just remember waking up to a lady tapping me just saying like, ‘Hey, are you ok?’,” Garibay said with still visible injuries.

After eating at the restaurant, he said he went to the bathroom to wash his hands. While in there, he said two guys walked in, one wearing a ski mask and one in a hood.

“I was trying to defend myself because they were both holding me hostage,” he said.

Garibay said the guys searched his backpack and pockets before hitting him and taking off.

“He was very frantic on the other line and said, ‘Mom, they just jumped me and tried to rob me’,” Garibay’s mother, Christy Cisneros, said. “Seeing my son like that, it was just shocking.”

She rushed him to the emergency room where they spent hours.

“This unacceptable act of aggression happened off campus at a business in the community. The city of Humble Police has jurisdiction and is working to make arrests. School administrators have been meeting with the victim’s family and police to help identify suspects and provide support to the family. We remind students that going off campus for lunch is not permitted. Students should stay at school throughout the school day. The campus provides a safe, supervised and supportive environment,” a spokesperson for Humble ISD wrote in a statement to KPRC 2.

Hours after Garibay was attacked, Humble police said they got a call about a fight between juveniles with a possible robbery at the McDonald’s next door. The suspects in that case allegedly put the victim in a headlock and took his shoes, police said.

“It just traumatized me,” Garibay said. “I hadn’t done anything wrong. I was just doing my business.”

While police have not connected the two incidents, Cisneros hopes speaking out will put other parents and students on alert, and ensure students follow the rules to stay on campus.

“I’d hate for this to happen to any other kid. I’d hate for any other parent to go through this,” she said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Humble Police at 281-446-7127.