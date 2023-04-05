Have you seen him? Man wanted for sexually assaulting child in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in southwest Houston.

Antonio Rigoberto Majano, 44, is wanted for three counts of sexual assault of a child, aged 14-17.

On Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, Houston police were dispatched to the 14700 block of S. Post Oak Road in reference to the assault.

Majano is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.