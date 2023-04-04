Woman shot, killed during 'gunfight with someone else' in SE Houston, police say

A woman was shot and killed during what Houston police say she was involved in a “gunfight with someone else” in southeast Houston early Tuesday.

It happened in the 7900 block of Leonora Street at around 3 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting were limited.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by officials.

Investigators said they found evidence of gunfire exchange on the sidewalk after multiple shell casings were found.

A search for a suspect or suspects is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.