HOUSTON – Comicpalooza announced on Tuesday that icon William Shatner is coming to Houston.

Shatner is a “Star Trek” legend and will appear during the conference happening May 26-28. He will be at the conference on Saturday only.

William Shatner has notched up an impressive 70-plus years in front of the camera, displaying heady comedic talent and being instantly recognizable to several generations of cult television fans as the square-jawed Captain James T. Kirk, commander of the starship U.S.S. Enterprise. Shatner spent many years honing his craft before debuting alongside Yul Brynner in “The Brothers Karamazov” (1958). He was kept busy during the 1960s in films such as “Judgment at Nuremberg” (1961) and “The Intruder” (1962) and on television guest-starring in dozens of series such as “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” (1955), “The Defenders” (1961), “The Outer Limits” (1963) and “The Twilight Zone” (1959). In 1966, Shatner boarded the USS Enterprise for three seasons of “Star Trek“(1966), co-starring alongside Leonard Nimoy, with the series eventually becoming a bona-fide cult classic with a worldwide legion of fans known as “Trekkies.” After “Star Trek” folded, Shatner spent the rest of the decade and the 1970s making the rounds guest-starring on many prime-time television series, including “Hawaii Five-O” (1968), “Marcus Welby, M.D.” (1969) and “Ironside” (1967). He has also appeared in several feature films, but they were mainly B-grade (or lower) fare such as the embarrassingly bad Euro western “White Comanche” (1968) and the campy “Kingdom of the Spiders” (1977). However, the 1980s saw a major resurgence in Shatner’s career with the renewed interest in the original “Star Trek” (1966) series culminating in a series of big-budget “Star Trek” feature films including “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979), “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982), “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984), “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986), “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989) and “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991). In addition, he starred in the lightweight police series “T.J. Hooker” (1982) from 1982 to 1986, alongside spunky Heather Locklear, and surprised many fans with his droll comedic talents in “Airplane II: The Sequel” (1982), “Loaded Weapon 1″ (1993), “Miss Congeniality (2000) David E. Kelley television series “The Practice” (1997) and its spin-off “Boston Legal” (2004), “William Shatner War Chronicles” (2015), “Just in Time for Christmas” (2015) and “Senior Moment” (2021) among many more.

You can buy tickets for the Houston event and learn more here.