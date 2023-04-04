Teens visit NCAA final game thanks to Make-A-Wish foundation

March Madness is officially over, and tens of thousands of people made some incredible memories in Houston during all the festivities.

HOUSTON – March Madness is officially over, and tens of thousands of people made some incredible memories in Houston during all the festivities.

That includes Dillion Davis of Pennsylvania, Gabe Augdahl of Michigan, and John-Mark Stivers from Kentucky.

The three 17-year-olds met for the first time in Houston. Their love of basketball brought them together.

“I’ve been a basketball fan my whole life, pretty much. And going to one of the biggest stages in basketball is a dream come true,” said Stivers.

Their dream was made possible thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Foundation grants the wishes of children ages two-and-a-half to 18 years old, who have been diagnosed with a critical illness.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a Final Four,” said Augdahl.

The guys were referred to the foundation by their medical doctors.

“It’s just been crazy. I mean, the last year has probably been the most scary year of my life,” said Davis while describing his health battle.

“Make-A-Wish is a sweet organization,” said Augdahl. “Everything that they do for everyone going through hard times. Kids like us who go thru this stuff. It’s really uplifting. It really puts a smile on our faces. It helps us look forward to what’s good in life.”

The basketball games in Houston were a welcomed break from all the hospital and doctor’s visits. It’s a trip the three guys say they’ll never forget.

“It’s once in a lifetime experience for sure,” said Stivers.

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana say it’s helped make more than 10,000 kids’ wishes come true since they’ve started working.