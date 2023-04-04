Shots fired at popular southwest Houston soul food restaurant

HOUSTON – One person was transported to the hospital Tuesday after shots were fired inside a popular soul food restaurant in southwest Houston.

The incident was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Mikki’s Soul Food, located in the 10500 block of West Bellfort at Roark Road.

According to Houston police, a person who was in the kitchen called to report that someone was firing at another person who would not leave the cafe.

It was not known if the person taken to the hospital was struck by gunfire.

Police said one man was detained.