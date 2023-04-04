Life sentence for Houston mother who beat 4-month-old to death because father did not want to be in relationship

HOUSTON – A woman was sentenced to life in prison for beating her infant daughter to death in 2016, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday.

“Our office stands up for all victims, but a baby is the most innocent of victims,” Ogg said. “We believed that a life sentence was appropriate for this brutal murder and a Harris County jury agreed.”

Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs, 29, was sentenced Monday after being convicted of felony murder for the death of 4-month-old Brielle Robinson on April 16, 2016.

Bibbs had previously been convicted of capital murder, but that verdict was reversed, and Bibbs was retried.

Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht said Bibbs killed her daughter because the baby’s father no longer wanted a relationship with the mother.

He noted that jurors heard evidence that emergency-room doctors said Bibbs did not seem interested in the baby’s medical care or the consequences for the fatal head injury she inflicted.

“Bibbs deserved a life sentence for what she did to her child,” Forcht said. “She beat her countless times and seemed to care about as much about the death of her daughter as she did about the life of her daughter.”

“We are very happy with the verdict in the case,” said Assistant District Attorney ADA Napoleon Stewart. “We are happy that justice was served for baby Brielle.”