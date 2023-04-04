Galveston man sentenced to prison for possessing more than 700 images of child porn

GALVESTON, Texas – A 37-year-old Galveston man was sentenced to more than seven years for distribution and possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani on Tuesday.

Bryan Calderon pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022.

U.S. District Judge Brown sentenced him to 92 months each for the distribution and possession of child pornography convictions, both to be run concurrently.

At the hearing, the court heard additional information regarding the vast collection of child pornography found in Calderon’s electronic devices after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in February 2021.

Calderon was further ordered to pay restitution to the victims, but the specific amount has not yet been determined.

He must also serve 10 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Calderon will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Calderon came to the attention of law enforcement based on a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An IP address appeared to be distributing child pornography to messenger groups using links to cloud storage files.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices, including laptop computers and cell phones.

According to court records, Calderon possessed a total of 771 child pornography images. His collection included prepubescent minors, bondage and bestiality involving minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Calderon will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.