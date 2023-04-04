Amazon sporting new electric delivery vehicles in greater Houston area

HOUSTON – Amazon is sporting new delivery vehicles in the Greater Houston area.

While you may have seen them, you probably have not heard them, and that’s because they’re electric.

According to Amazon, the benefits to the new vehicles are cutting edge safety, technology and sustainability.

The electric cars can travel nearly 150 miles on a single charge -- and drivers say that’s not the only benefit.

“It gives you a 360 view of everything around the van that I can see, so like I said with their kids being around, that’s the main thing you’re trying to watch out. I like that I can see the van from the whole point of view.”

The goal for the company is to bring their new electric vehicle fleet to 100,000 by 2030.