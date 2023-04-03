Who killed Wesley? Questions remain unanswered after man shot, killed in NE Houston in February

HOUSTON – Officials with Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking the public’s help in identifying those involved in a deadly shooting in northeast Houston.

The shooting was reported at 10:44 p.m. in the 7500 block of Touchstone Street on Feb. 23.

Officers found Wesley Hogan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries. Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Hogan’s family is seeking justice and asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

Tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.