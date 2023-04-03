Shoplifter wanted for aggravated robbery after striking employee with wood during flee attempt, Houston police say

Houston Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a grocery store and threw a piece a wood at an employee

HOUSTON – Investigators with the Houston Police Department have released photos of a suspect who allegedly assaulted an employee while shoplifting.

It happened on Mar. 2. at a grocery store in the 800 block of South Sam Houston Parkway.

Police said a man entered the store around 12:20 p.m. and began filling up two shopping carts.

Surveillance images caught the man leaving the store without paying for the items.

An employee who saw what was happening attempted to stop the shoplifter, but the suspect threatened to hurt the worker.

The employee still followed the suspect outside of the store and attempted to recover the stolen items. That was when, according to police, the suspect picked up a piece of wood and struck the employee in the arm.

Police released a description of the suspect. He is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, standing 5 foot 7 inches tall, and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, a white t-shirt and gray pants. He fled the scene in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston - directly to remain anonymous - by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Information that may lead to the charge and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.