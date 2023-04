A person was killed Monday after a van slammed into an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HOUSTON – A person was killed Monday after a van slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around noon in the 19200 block of Kickapoo Road and Highway 290.

The victim was traveling in the van. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded to the scene.