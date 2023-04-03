Men who conducted dope deal outside Houston IKEA while armed with Glocks, AR-15 to serve fed time

HOUSTON – A 38-year-old Houston man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute meth during a drug transaction that occurred in an IKEA parking lot, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Monday.

Josue Daniel Casco pleaded guilty July 6, 2021, and was sentenced on April 3 for his crimes.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen sentenced Casco to a total of 360 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

The sentence represents enhancements to include attempting to evade arrest and putting authorities at risk.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the three weapons and ammunition law enforcement had seized upon his arrest.

“This drug dealer showed no regard for human life when he brought 15 kilos of meth and three loaded guns to a local IKEA parking lot while local residents shopped,” said Hamdani. “He and his AR-15 holding partner in crime exposed our community to an extremely potent drug and could have caused more harm in a flagrant attempt to flee. Thanks to the quick and brave action of law enforcement and the subsequent prosecution, two dangerous criminals, along with their guns and meth, are off the streets.”

The undercover investigation began in September 2020, when authorities learned of a potential narcotics transaction via a Mexican phone number. Continued communication led to Casco, in Houston, agreeing to sell 15 kilograms of crystal meth for more than $100,000.

On Oct. 8, 2020, Casco drove a white Chevy Malibu to the IKEA on the Katy Freeway in Houston.

Co-defendant – Dante Nava, 39 – was holding a loaded AR-15 style weapon in one hand as he leaned against a brown cardboard box which housed the drugs.

Authorities quickly moved to arrest both men. However, instead of complying with commands, Casco immediately accelerated and rammed into undercover law enforcement vehicles.

No one was injured.

At the time of the arrests, authorities found a loaded Glock 30 SF in the Nava’s waistband and another Glock 30 SF with fully loaded magazine on the front passenger seat. In total, they seized three weapons a total of 62 rounds of ammunition.

Nava also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced.

Both men have been and will remain in custody.