Matthew McConaughey will star in ‘Yellowstone’ extension, Paramount CEO says

TEXAS – Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey is expected to star in “Yellowstone,” KSAT News reports.

CEO of Paramount Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter that the McConaughey-led spinoff is one of more than 10 projects in the works with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Details about the plot, filming and release time have not been released, but the announcement comes after speculation that the show’s leading actor, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, may be leaving the show.

In February, Deadline reported that the “Yellowstone” series and Costner have had disagreements over schedules.

At the time, the Paramount Network released the following statement to news outlets:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of “Yellowstone” and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

