Body of missing 2-year-old Florida boy found in alligator’s jaws after mother fatally stabbed more than 100 times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gruesome details continue to develop after the body of a Florida toddler was found inside an alligator’s mouth in March, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The child’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey, was found stabbed to death inside her St. Petersburg apartment on Thursday.

Police described the discovery as “a very violent crime scene,” in which Jeffrey had been stabbed dozens of times, WKMG-TV reported.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Jeffrey’s son, 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, who was reported missing after she was found dead. During the search, police said they found the toddler’s body inside the mouth of an alligator in Lame Maggiore.

Previous story: Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search

The father of Mosley, Thomas Mosley, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway announced.

