Adult, 2 teens arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

PORTER, Texas – A man and two teenagers were arrested over the weekend after reportedly stealing a vehicle from a home in Porter, then leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to officials, a Porter resident called police in the early morning hours on Sunday to report that someone had stolen his vehicle from his home.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the vehicle, described as a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The truck was spotted around 5:45 a.m. heading northbound on Riverwalk Drive. They attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit, which went through a subdivision while topping speeds of more than 100 mph, ended when the driver attempted to take the vehicle through a ditch, but got stuck.

Deputies say all three suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies were able to track down the driver, identified as Jared Allen Bass, 39, and the 15-year-old passenger. Both Bass and the juvenile were arrested.

Authorities said a third suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Andrew Dye, was later located in a wooded area by a K9 officer and taken into custody.

The truck has since been returned to its original owner and property stolen during the burglaries was also returned to the victims of those crimes.

Bass has been charged with felony evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and three counts of felony burglary of a motor vehicle.

Dye was charged with a misdemeanor for evading arrest/detention and three felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

The juvenile was placed into custody for felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor evading arrest/detention.