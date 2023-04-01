Passenger falls out of vehicle, run over at Houston Raceway Park

CHAMBERS COUNTY – A person is in critical condition after authorities said they fell out of a vehicle and were run over at Houston Raceway Park on Saturday.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, spectators from the HPT Shootout event were driving erratically in the rear of the parking area when the incident occurred.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information shows that one driver was performing donuts in a field when the passenger inside the vehicle fell out and was run over.

The person was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are investigating the incident.