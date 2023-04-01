Multiple people stabbed in Spring neighborhood, deputies say

SPRING – Authorities say multiple people have been stabbed in a Spring neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office, deputies were called to the 400 block of McCleester Drive in reference to a weapons disturbance.

Officials say the person who called about the incident reported that at least three people had been stabbed.

All of the victims were reportedly transported to area hospitals. Their condition is currently unknown.

It is unclear what the motive for the stabbing may have been.

Police have also not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Deputies say there is currently a large scene near McCleester and Donalbain.