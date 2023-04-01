Magnolia ISD employee placed on leave after reportedly having unprofessional conduct with student, district says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – An employee from Magnolia Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave after officials say they were notified of the staffer’s unprofessional relationship with a student.

District leaders from Magnolia ISD said the conduct between the employee and student was recently brought to the attention of the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and the school’s Resource Officer.

In a note sent out to parents, Magnolia High School principal Greg Quinn said that on Friday morning, constables shared the information with the school, which prompted the investigation.

The employee in question was placed on administrative leave as per standard procedure.

Additionally, the district stated that “MISD works with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all, and the district will continue to assist local law enforcement in the investigation.”

Read the district’s full statement below:

“A report of unprofessional conduct between an employee and student was brought to the attention of the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and our School Resource Officer. Friday morning, the constable’s office notified Magnolia ISD, and our SRO immediately began investigating the report. MISD has placed the employee on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when law enforcement investigates a report involving an employee. MISD works with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all, and the district will continue to assist local law enforcement in the investigation.”