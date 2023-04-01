Chuck E. Cheese weddings and Chicken McNugget boots: These 2023 April Fools’ jokes were sure to turn a few heads around

Some U.S. companies are in the pranking spirit on April Fools’ Day, giving fans something to smile about.

While others are experimenting with new flavors and new trends, others are jumping into new business ideas.



Mcdonald’s Chicken McNugget Boot

Only available in the UK, McDonald’s “called on the fashionistas” by dropping their latest fashion: the Chicken McNugget Boot, made with fresh chicken.

Tiff’s Treats Canned Cocktails

The author of this article completely fell for this prank, because alcohol + cookies = yum...right?

Chuck E. Cheese Weddings

Grab your Player 2 and hold a wedding at none other than Chuck E. Cheese, where you’ll always be a kid at heart! Weddings include a pizza tower with a Chuck E. figurine.

We now pronounce you player 1 and player 2. https://t.co/udz8dgcUS1 pic.twitter.com/JeyxwRP2Zv — Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) April 1, 2023

City of Missouri City Pickleball

It’s called PICKLE-ball for a reason! Who else thought pickleball was played with actual pickles?

ATTENTION: We've replaced all of our pickle balls with pickle slices! If you're looking for a salty, crunchy, sour game, then this is for you! If not, no worries, because we're just kidding! 😜 April Fools! pic.twitter.com/Umy9bmqx5D — Missouri City, TX (@MissouriCityTX) April 1, 2023

American Seafoods Fish-Flavored Chocolate

They collaborated with a chocolate company to bring you...Alaskan pollock-flavored chocolate, and called it a “delight.”

Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana announced a new drink: all pulp, no juice. 100% fresh orange pulp. Would you try it?

Oreo Build Your Own Funfetti cookies

Ever wanted to build your own Oreo cookies simply because the filling is not enough? Now you have the chance to customize your own and add as much filling as you want! And if that’s not enough -- Funfetti dip is included!



Monopoly Tiny Homes

Want to end your friendships quicker? Monopoly added a new house piece that resembles a tiny home. Now players can purchase tiny homes along with hotels!

