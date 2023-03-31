Motorcycle rider goes off overpass, lands on Fort Bend County patrol car

A motorcycle rider went off overpass and landed on a Fort Bend County patrol car, according to Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – An investigation was underway after a motorcycle rider went off the overpass of State Highway 288 and landed on a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 3:59 p.m. on SH-288 at Holcombe Boulevard in the HOV lane.

The left and right northbound lanes of the highway were closed as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist was severely injured but alive.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area to prevent traffic delays.