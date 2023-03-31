Local leaders, organizations gather to launch Child Abuse Prevention Month

HOUSTON – Harris County Resources for Children and Adults will join several local organizations to launch Child Abuse Prevention Month Friday morning.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. and community leaders with The Children’s Assessment Center and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will discuss ways to work together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

In 2022, more than 56,000 children were victims of abuse or neglect across the state of Texas, according to the release. In Harris County, 28 children died from child abuse or neglect, many at the hands of a parent or caretaker.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee will also join the discussion with local leaders and law enforcement.

By the numbers: 2022 key statistics in Harris County