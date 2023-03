HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and our community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are proud to host a phone bank with volunteers from Houston Area Women’s Center today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All calls are confidential, and volunteers are standing by to answer questions about domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The number to call if you would like to speak with a trained volunteer is, 713-778-8920.