Charges filed against woman accused of repeatedly defacing Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ sign after outing herself on social media

Woman charged with felony for repeatedly painting over Houston’s famous ‘Be Someone’ sign after investigators find her social media

HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been charged with a felony after reportedly painting over a prominent graffiti sign near downtown.

Court records state 27-year-old Chandrika Lucienne Metivier was arrested after an extensive investigation in February 2022.

She has since been charged with felony graffiti after reportedly defacing the famous ‘Be Someone’ sign located on I-45 going towards downtown Houston.

According to investigators, an Instagram post believed to be connected to Metivier showed a short video of the bridge painted with the words ‘NO WAR, KNOW PEACE.’

In the post, Metivier wrote, in part, “This piece speaks for itself. I’m advocating for peace. Our time on Earth is short and our calling is to help the next generation live in a world that is peaceful and united. We all have an essential role in promoting this—above all our diversity, differences, mutual distrust and animosity.”

In March 2022, authorities say they watched an interview from a popular podcast, which featured Metivier. During the interview, the host asked Metivier about her art on the bridge.

In response, Metivier not only admitted to the painting in question but also said this is not her first time painting over the sign. Upon further research on her Instagram, it appears she performed a similar act back in Aug. 2021, and again in June 2022.

The August 2021 painting read ‘#STOPCARYFAGAN,’ with a caption reading in part, “Dear Cary Fagan, You will not survive this. You will not outlive this. Your silence won’t save you. Your connections won’t save you. This is it. #STOPCARYFAGAN. Cary Fagan is a celebrity photographer based in Houston Texas with multiple public allegations of serial predatory behavior, sexual abuse, and sexual violence.”

Her painting from June 2022 read ‘𝗕𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥(𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡),’ and captioned, “The purpose of this message is to promote human evolution as a path to sustainable social growth, change and advancement. Evolve to resolve all of human conflict. Evolve your consciousness to no longer accept mediocracy and externally-imposed submission to inhumane standards in every realm.”

Each montage included the sign, along with an image of Metivier in coveralls with paint splatters.

During the same interview, Metivier says she only does this when she feels compelled to get a message out, according to court documents.

She says the ‘NO WAR, KNOW PEACE’ painting was birthed in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The bridge, which is ultimately owned by Union Pacific Railroad, does not allow trespassers or anyone to paint the property due to the number of individuals that have been injured or killed while attempting to trespass.

Court records state that it is believed Metivier created her last and most recent painting around Jan. 19, 2023.

Miranda Cory, who is responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, said that the repainting process will cost over $9,000. Cory added that the original number of $9,000 was an estimate and did not include costs that would be incurred to close I-45 while the work is performed.

If the bridge was to be repainted, Cory said it would require closures of the main lanes on the roadway and add to the extreme traffic congestion for the city of Houston.

Since her recent arrest, Metivier has been posting on Instagram and has created a GoFundMe to raise a goal of $40,000 for help with legal her legal fund.