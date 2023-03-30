72º

WATCH TONIGHT: The Lamar HS softball team takes on Heights HS live on KPRC 2+ 🥎

Tags: High School Sports, Sports, Heights High School, Lamar High School, Houston Independent School District, HISD, Softball
The Lamar HS softball team takes on Heights HS on 3/30/2023 (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We’re streaming live high school sports in the KPRC 2+ app Thursday night. The Lamar Texans play the Heights Bulldogs. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m.

WATCH ON KPRC 2+

CATCH MORE LIVE GAMES THIS WEEK IN THE KPRC 2+ APP:

🥎 SOFTBALL: Travis vs. George Ranch - Friday, March 31 at 5:50 p.m.

BASEBALL: Grand Oaks vs. The Woodlands - Friday, March 31 at 6:50 p.m.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

