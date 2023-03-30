United Airlines passenger accused of getting drunk, scratching police officer inside bar at Bush Airport

HOUSTON – A DoorDash driver from Colorado was arrested Monday after getting into a drunken scuffle with a police officer at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office.

Mark Berndt, 21, has been charged with assault of a peace officer.

Documents show that Berndt was blocked from boarding a United Airlines flight because he was intoxicated.

He then reportedly went to a bar inside IAH and began yelling at a bartender and reaching over the bar for liquor bottles.

When an officer arrived to investigate, Berndt reportedly put up a fight, allegedly grabbing and scratching the officer.

Berndt was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $10,000.