PlayStation 5 game console thief dragged Facebook Marketplace seller with car, but lost cell phone helped ID him, authorities say

Harris County – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of robbing someone trying to sell a video game console on Facebook Marketplace.

Montavion Alexander-Davis, 20, is charged with evading on foot and has a warrant for aggravated robbery. His bond and court information has not been set at this time, according to authorities.

The alleged crime happened on Wednesday. According to the constable’s office, the victim agreed to sell a PlayStation 5 to a buyer on Facebook Marketplace. The buyer came to the victim’s home in a silver Altima and asked to see the console before paying for it. The constable’s office said once in his possession, the suspect attempted to drive away. The victim held on to the passenger side window that was rolled down and was dragged around 50 feet. The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded him to let go. The victim realized that his phone fell into the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex located in the 14300 block of Ella Blvd. after the victim’s cell phone pinged in that location. The victim pointed out the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect to deputies. The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly caught.