MUG SHOT: 51-year-old charged after man found in SW Houston parking lot with gunshot wound that would kill him

HOUSTON – A 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in southwest Houston on March 18 has been arrested and charged.

Rolando Diaz, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Denis A. Granados, 47. Diaz was arrested on Wednesday by members of the HPD Crime Suppression Team.

The shooting happened at about 11:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bissonnet St. Police said they responded to the location and found Granados in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately provided first aid to Granados and Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police said at that time, the suspect was described only as a Hispanic male, 45 to 50 years of age, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Further investigation identified Diaz as the suspect in the case. After his arrest, Diaz was interviewed by HPD homicide detectives and subsequently charged for his alleged role in the crime.