Houston water rates set to increase this Saturday

If you live in the city of Houston, the amount you pay for water will go up this Saturday. April 1 is the next rate increase.

If you live in the city of Houston, the amount you pay for water will go up this Saturday. April 1 is the next rate increase.

Water bills will increase by at least 15%, up to 17.5% for some customers.

Notice sent to water customers about the latest rate increase. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston Public Works sent a notice to some customers this week.

It explains that water rates will increase by 9.2%. This is an automatic adjustment that occurs every year. The increase is based on inflation.

Now add to that the water rate increase approved by Houston City Council in June 2021 that raises rates every year on April 1 over the next five years through 2026. The city said this rate increase is to cover the following needs:

Resources to continue water and wastewater services

Maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure

Reduced water main breaks

Reduced sanitary sewer overflows

Improved resilience against hurricanes, freezes, and climate change

Ability to comply with the consent decree

Ability to comply with federal regulations rather than pay penalties for violations caused by lack of investment

When you add together both rate increases, a household that uses 3,000 gallons of water today would pay $37.18. On April 1, you will pay $43.68 for the same amount of water.

This amount does not include drainage and solid waste charges on your water bill.

