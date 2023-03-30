Houston crime victims head to state capitol to demand public safety, victim support

Dozens of Houston crime victims will board buses and head to the state capitol, where they will join more than 100 fellow crime survivors and families of murder victims from across the state for the first-ever Survivors Speak Texas - organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

AUSTIN – Houston-area crime victims are calling for policies that address trauma, support victims, and tackle the root causes of crime.

Survivors Speak Texas was organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. During a press conference, they will urge lawmakers to fund the state’s first Trauma Recovery Center and pass reforms they say will help break cycles of crime.

Immediately after, crime survivors will hold a moving vigil to remember loved ones lost to violence.

Other things Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice wants to focus on include:

Prioritizing rehabilitation by improving Texas’ probation system, and

Supporting record sealing for those with low-level records so that they can get back to work.

With more than 180,000 members, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has built a movement to promote public safety policies that help the people and communities most harmed by crime and gun violence. For more information, go to https://cssj.org/.