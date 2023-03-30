After indictment, Trump says he will first defeat Bragg, then Biden, then will ‘Make America Great Again’ | See more reactions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Demonstrators gather outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as a grand jury is expected to vote this week on whether to indict former U.S. President Donald Trump on March 21, 2023 in New York City. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

This is the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Following the indictment, Trump released the following statement:

“You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump said. “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

He added that the Manhattan District Attorney is “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work” and predicted that the indictment “will backfire massively on Joe Biden.”

“So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

His attorneys released the following statement:

“President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court,” the attorneys said.

“A former president, a current candidate, and my friend President Donald J. Trump is a victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history,” said Trump’s attorney Alina Habba. “He will be vindicated.”

The lawsuit was centered around American film actress and director, and former adult exotic dancer, Stormy Daniels. Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, released the following statement via Twitter:

‘The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy’

Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. posted the following statement on social media:

“This isn’t just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump. The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!! #MAGA”

SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works! #TrumpIndictment — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2023

I’m honored to give a Lincoln’s Day Address in Gettysburg tonight.



The irony of standing on the battleground when I found out President Trump has been indicted is profound.



My President is innocent and the only one standing in the way of these modern day tyrants, just like our… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 30, 2023

My full statement on the unprecedented and scam indictment of President Trump: pic.twitter.com/UgD5FQgNeD — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 30, 2023

REV. AL SHARPTON RESPONDS TO REPORTS OF PENDING TRUMP INDICTMENT pic.twitter.com/nkiuQaMO2L — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 30, 2023

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.



As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.



The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

Today I am asking for prayer for our nation, President Trump, and his family. All of us—regardless of party—should be appalled by the weaponization of the judicial system against someone they disagree with. (Deuteronomy 16:18-20) #prayer #trump pic.twitter.com/vM7Z4vloVl — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) March 30, 2023

They just indicted President Trump.



Unfortunately for them, this will only make him. stronger. I didn’t think I could possibly support him more, but this political Witch Hunt only strengthens our resolve to fight.



We’ve got your back, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/qoNGeF5aSP — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

It's official: Donald Trump is the:



1st man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice



1st man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection



1st to lose the popular vote TWICE



and now . . . the first to be INDICTED.



But the media is missing the biggest reason this is so… pic.twitter.com/IB0m4u5C5E — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 30, 2023

