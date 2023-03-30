An expensive graduation: UH-Downtown alum eases burden of cap and gown costs for students in need

HOUSTON – With costs rising on pretty much anything, seniors at both college and high school levels are also feeling the pinch from the beast known as inflation.

In 2023, the cost of a cap and gown for college seniors at most Houston-area universities is $75 for a Bachelor’s gown, $100 for a Master’s gown, and nearly $200 for a doctorate gown. That cost does not include stoles of gratitude and other accessories, which can cost more than $40.

And if you order your cap and gown after a certain deadline, that cost goes even higher.

Sheila Ortega-Calvillo, a University of Houston-Downtown alum who now works as an academic success coordinator, told KPRC 2 that she noticed students, especially graduating seniors and grad students, were borrowing from another student or opting out of commencement altogether because they say they were unable to afford it.

“During my first year as an academic advisor, I noticed that students were not as excited about making commencement arrangements because they’re too busy stressing out about their final semester and studying for midterms,” she said.

Students need help

Ortega-Calvillo, who graduated in 2020, said “only 30%” of her students said they do not plan on attending commencement due to the rising costs.

“I have had 11 students reach out for help since January,” she added.

Several students said the cost of graduation exceeded their budget for the semester and/or their loans did not cover the full cost.

One student, Criminal Justice Major Brijanet Figueroa, told KPRC 2 that she wasn’t expecting to pay a lot of money for a cap and gown that is only used once.

“After I found out about the drive, I felt relieved not having to pay for my regalia,” she said. “It was less stressful for me because it’s one less thing to worry about for graduation season.”

Calling out for donations

Fast forward to March, that was when Ortega-Calvillo posted a flyer on her LinkedIn page, pleading with her connections for help.

Terry Graham, who graduated from UH-Downtown with a degree in management information systems told KPRC 2 that he tried to find ways to donate the old regalia he wore last year. While participating in a student graduation chat on GroupMe, he noticed some of his former classmates’ responses were more about the cost rather than the excitement.

“I remember many students struggling with various costs associated with graduation,” he said. “Some students even said they made the hard choice not to walk because they simply cannot afford it. So, to stare at a gown that was worn one night, for a few hours, just hanging on my closet, was heartbreaking.”

Graham said he had considered donating his regalia to a Goodwill location near the campus, but later found Ortega-Calvillo’s post and arranged a date to drop it off.

“I’ll be very happy to know it will be gifted to a student that might have chosen to walk,” he added. “I’m so appreciative of this project.”

One less thing to worry about

Not only UH-Downtown alumni have supported the cost of regalia, but also graduation photos -- not the kind you take on your phone.

“I’ve had a couple of alum who wanted to help find a professional photographer and sponsor the cost,” Ortega-Calvillo said. “I am looking for a photographer who is willing to offer a discount to provide their services one day for a couple of hours. Both options would be much more realistic to manage since I am coordinating this independently.”

Those interested in donating can do the following: