Trailer hangs off overpass on Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale Boulevard; What you need to know now

Truck's trailer hangs off overpass on Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale Boulevard on March 29, 2023.

HOUSTON – A trailer is hanging off an overpass in the area of Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale, KPRC 2 learned Wednesday morning.

The HOV lane on the Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale Boulevard is closed due to the one-vehicle accident, according to Houston TranStar.

The accident was reported shortly before 9:50 a.m., closing the I-45 Gulf Freeway HOV northbound lanes, near Dixie Farm Road.

According to Houston Metro police, main lanes are not impacted.

TranStar cameras show a trailer hanging off the overpass and emergency crews at the scene. Police said one person was treated for injuries.

Metro police and Harris County deputies are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.