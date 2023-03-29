Surveillance photos released of 2 men accused of using stolen bank card at multiple locations in Houston area

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two men wanted for credit card abuse, according to the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division.

On Feb. 7, at 12:55 p.m., police said the victim’s bank card was stolen by the two suspected men.

Surveillance video captured the suspects making purchases at multiple locations in the Houston area, totaling $1,000.

Crime Stoppers may offer to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.