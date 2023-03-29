KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Cypress Ranch HS senior and student body president Matthew Noriega

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Cypress Ranch High School senior Matthew Noriega is the 11th $2,500 scholarship winner of the year.

Noriega is the captain of his school’s Speech and Debate team. He credits the activity with being the most influential of his high school career. Noriega’s love of public speaking first began when he was an eighth grader who felt compelled to speak at a family member’s funeral. Since then, he has been named an Academic All-American and ranked in the top two percent of U.S. debaters by the National Speech and Debate Association. He has also competed in the national Tournament of Champions for Speech and Debate.

This hard-working student was selected to participate in a project with NASA centered on the Artemis mission. Noriega also attended Boys State at the Texas capitol and serves as Student Body President for his senior class. He plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study Economics and Business at The Wharton School.

ELEVENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023 (KPRC)

ELEVENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023 (KPRC)

ELEVENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023 (KPRC)

ELEVENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023 (KPRC)

ELEVENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023 (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Matthew Noriega in the video player at the top of this article.