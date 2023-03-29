Florida deputies find missing 75-year-old with Alzheimer’s while looking for robbery suspect

Hillsborough County, Florida – Deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida, were looking for a robbery suspect on Monday, March 27, when they instead found a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing the day before.

This footage, released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, shows aerial images of the pursuit in a wooded area of Lake Magdalene, Florida.

The man was safely reunited with his family after the rescue, according to the sheriff’s office.

“What a wonderful example of being in the right place at the right time,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.