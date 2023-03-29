2 schools in west Houston placed on temporary lockdown after threat

HOUSTON – Officials say two schools on the city’s westside have been placed on lockdown.

According to the school leaders, threats were made Wednesday afternoon to the campus of HISD’s Lamar High School and a private school, Bethany Christian.

In a message sent to parents from HISD’s Principal Graves, it was stated that Lamar HS campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as police investigate the threat made against the school.

Graves says the students are safe, and the building is secure.

The all-clear has yet to be given as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Below is the full statement sent to parents from Principal Graves:

“This is an important message for Lamar High School parents from Principal Graves. Our campus was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as police investigate a threat made against our school. Our students are safe, our building is secure, and our instructional day continues normally. We will update you when we have been given the all-clear. Again, this was an important message for Lamar High School parents from Principal Graves.”